Gary Kemp admits he cried regularly after Sadie Frost left him for Jude Law

Gary admitted that he turned to therapy to cope with their separation

Gary Kemp has opened up about the mental toll of his marriage breakdown, revealing that he was 'heartbroken' for years after his wife, Sadie Frost, left him for Jude Law.

The singer and actor, 67, married the actress, 61, in 1988 and they welcomed their son Finlay Kemp, now 36, two years later.

They separated in 1993, with their divorce finalised in 1995.Gary said he used to cry on regular basis after the breakup.

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Speaking to Gyles Brandreth on his Rosebud podcast, Gary admitted that he turned to therapy to cope with their separation.

Asked whether he had turned to drink or drugs to deal with the pain, he replied: 'No, in fact, the opposite. Therapy. Absolute opposite to the drug... I stopped drinking.'

He continued: 'There's always that mixture, isn't there, of anger and then, you know, when you cry a lot, I guess. I think that's what you end up doing. And you write music. That's what I did.

'I put my guitar away for four years in a box while I was doing my acting and various films. And that breakup had me reach for my guitar.'

Gary went on to release his debut solo album Little Bruises in 1995, with songs inspired by his marriage breakdown.

Sadie admitted in her 2010 autobiography, Crazy Days, that she became attracted to Jude while still married to Gary - despite fearing she was putting her family life at risk.

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