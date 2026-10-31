Jessica Lange hints at retirement: 'Coming to an end'

Jessica Lange has hinted that she may soon retire from acting, saying: “I actually feel like I’m coming to an end.”

The Oscar-winning actress, 77, made the comments in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Asked about projects she still wants to do, she said there are “a couple projects that have been in the works forever that may or may not happen”, and added: “It doesn’t seem easy to get things made anymore.”

Read more: Jessica Lange says King Kong was 'not the fantasy'

Lange suggested she would be content to finish where she is.

“Maybe it’s not a bad way to end, that last film being Long Day’s Journey Into Night and playing Mary Tyrone,” she said.

The film, shot in 2022, opened in cinemas in September 2026. Her only other film roles in the past decade were Wild Oats in 2016 and Marlowe in 2022, and this year also saw her return to television in season 13 of American Horror Story.

Asked how she would like to be remembered, Lange said: “For some good parts. For some good films. For being an honest actor.”

She described acting as “a joy”, and said balancing family and career was “difficult at times.”

Lange made her acting debut in King Kong in 1976, which won her the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year.

She has since won four more Golden Globes from 16 nominations, and has six Oscar nominations, with wins for Tootsie, in the best supporting actress category, and Blue Sky, for best actress.

She has also been nominated for nine Emmys, winning three, for Grey Gardens and for the American Horror Story seasons Murder House and Coven.

In 2016, she won a Tony Award for her stage performance in Long Day’s Journey into Night.

American Horror Story has been renewed for season 14, and Lange is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Read more: Jessica Lange reveals she was initially turned down for King Kong