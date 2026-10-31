Jessica Lange reveals why Hollywood no longer excites her

Jessica Lange may have one final Hollywood chapter in mind — and her latest film could be the perfect farewell.

The actress, 77, has hinted that she is considering retirement, describing her latest project, Long Day’s Journey Into Night, as a fitting way to close a career that has spanned five decades.

“I actually feel like I’m coming to an end,” Lange told Rolling Stone in an interview published on October 30. She added that the new adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s play was “not a bad way to end.”

Read More: Jessica Lange says King Kong was 'not the fantasy'

The two-time Oscar winner isn't ruling out every possibility just yet, though. A few projects remain in development, but she isn't convinced they will happen.

“There are a couple projects that have been in the works forever that may or may not happen. I don’t know. It doesn’t seem easy to get things made anymore. At least not the kind of films that interest me.”

Looking back, Lange described her years working with legendary filmmakers and actors as an extraordinary experience.

“When I think of the directors I worked with: [Bob] Fosse, Bob Rafelson, Costa-Gavras, Tony Richardson, Karel Reisz. I [had] extraordinary opportunities working with great artists,” she said.

But Hollywood hasn't stayed the same, and Lange isn't particularly impressed with every change.

She criticised the distance technology has created between directors and actors on set, saying it has affected the creative atmosphere.

As for how she wants to be remembered, Lange has a simple answer: an “honest actor.”

“I’ve been incredibly lucky. I love acting, and I’ve had decades of being able to do it, which has been a joy for me,” she said.

Read More: Jessica Lange reveals she was initially turned down for King Kong

Lange recently returned for the 13th season of American Horror Story, while Long Day’s Journey Into Night arrived in theaters on September 25.