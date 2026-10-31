 
Geo News

Pakistan knocked out of Hong Kong Sixes 2026 main trophy race

Defeat against UAE in opening match sees Pakistan finish second in Group C, ending their hopes of defending the title

By
Sports Desk
|

Published October 31, 2026

Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi poses with the Hong Kong Sixes trophy in Hong Kong, China, on October 29, 2026. — PCB
Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi poses with the Hong Kong Sixes trophy in Hong Kong, China, on October 29, 2026. — PCB

Defending champions Pakistan have been knocked out of the main Cup competition at the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes 2026, ending their bid for a seventh title.

Despite registering a dominant victory over arch-rivals India, a narrow defeat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their opening match saw Pakistan finish second in Group C, ending their hopes of defending the title under the tournament's format.

The Abbas Afridi-led side faced an early setback on Friday after losing a thrilling opening fixture against the UAE. Batting first, Pakistan posted a formidable 106 for 3 in their allotted six overs, courtesy of a blistering half-century from their captain, who smashed 53 runs.

However, the UAE produced a remarkable chase, reaching the 107-run target on the final delivery to secure a dramatic one-wicket victory.

Pakistan bounced back emphatically in their second group match against India. The bowling attack restricted the arch-rivals to 88 for 5 before Pakistan chased down the target in just 3.5 overs, finishing at 91 for 2.

Khawaja Nafay led the charge with an aggressive 41, while Afridi chipped in with a quickfire 35 to guide Pakistan to a comprehensive victory.

However, Pakistan were subsequently pushed down to second place in the Group C standings after the UAE defeated India to finish top of the table. India posted 95 runs, which the Emirates side chased down without losing a wicket in just four overs.

Despite their convincing performance against India, the tournament format dictates that only the group winners advance to the main Cup semi-finals, while the runners-up and third-placed teams progress to the Plate and Bowl semi-finals, respectively.

With the UAE winning both their group matches to remain unbeaten, they secured the only semi-final berth from Group C in the main Cup competition.

Pakistan will now compete in the Plate tournament, where they are scheduled to face hosts Hong Kong in the second Plate semi-final on Saturday.

Make us preferred on Google
Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series final
Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series final
Pakistan beat India by four wickets in Hong Kong Sixes 2026
Pakistan beat India by four wickets in Hong Kong Sixes 2026
England end ODI tri-series campaign with 55-run win against Sri Lanka
England end ODI tri-series campaign with 55-run win against Sri Lanka
Haris Rauf fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach during England tri-series clash
Haris Rauf fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach during England tri-series clash
Mbappe seeks to defuse China anger after 'ill-judged' Mao meme comments
Mbappe seeks to defuse China anger after 'ill-judged' Mao meme comments
Tri-series: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets to reach final
Tri-series: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets to reach final
Harry Kane lifts Ballon d'Or as Putellas wins women's prize for third time video
Harry Kane lifts Ballon d'Or as Putellas wins women's prize for third time
Karachi's Ayesha Hassan wins gold medal at powerlifting championship in Nepal
Karachi's Ayesha Hassan wins gold medal at powerlifting championship in Nepal