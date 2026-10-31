Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series final

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis (right) and Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (centre) at the toss for their ODI tri-series final at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, October 31, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in the final of the ODI tri-series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan made one change to their line-up for the final, with Shadab Khan ruled out due to medical reasons and replaced by Faheem Ashraf, while Sri Lanka brought in Maheesh Theekshana in place of Eshan Malinga.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said that the all-rounder was ruled out of the final due to medical reason after being struck by a bouncer in the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

The hosts finished top of the three-team standings with six points from four matches, having won three and lost one.

Sri Lanka secured second place with four points after two wins and two defeats, while England finished third with two points after winning one of their four matches.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.