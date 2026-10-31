Pakistan faces winter gas crisis as Qatar extends LNG force majeure

A photo of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker. — AFP/File

QatarEnergy extends force majeure on LNG supplies until December.

Shortfall could trigger supply crunch for power, industrial sectors.

Household gas demand in Punjab and KP projected to rise threefold.

Pakistan is heading towards a severe winter gas crunch as QatarEnergy has further extended its force majeure on LNG supplies until December 29, leaving the government struggling to secure additional cargoes amid soaring demand and tightening supply options, The News reported on Saturday.

The extension threatens to squeeze LNG availability during December and January, when household gas consumption peaks, raising the prospect of severe supply curtailments for the power sector, industries, fertiliser plants, cement factories and CNG stations.

“Yes, Qatar has extended its force majeure on LNG supplies until the end of December,” Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ali Pervaiz Malik confirmed to The News.

The government is now planning to arrange 10 LNG cargoes for the two peak winter months against an estimated requirement of 20, comprisingnine in December and 11 in January.

The shortfall is likely to intensify competition between domestic consumers, industry and the power sector, with household supplies expected to receive priority, potentially leaving industrial consumers with restricted gas availability.

Senior officials of the Sui gas companies said household gas demand in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could jump from 500 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) to 1,500 mmcfd during December and January. In Sindh and Balochistan, domestic demand is projected to double from 300 mmcfd to 600 mmcfd.