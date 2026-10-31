CDA issues notices over 'unauthorised structures' at JUI-F chief Fazl's residence, seminaries

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks during an event. — Facebook@ MoulanaOfficial/file

CDA warns Fazl’s residence to face demolition and plot allotment cancellation.

Notices issued to three seminaries in Islamabad over illegal construction.

Mahmood alleges govt targeting JUI-F over Peshawar encroachments.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has served three separate notices for the removal of alleged illegal structures at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence in an upscale Islamabad sector and two seminaries reportedly operated by clerics linked to the party, amid a standoff between the government and the opposition party.

The owner of the residence has been directed to remove illegal constructions in the building’s setback area, as well as guard posts and generators installed on state land, within 15 days, The News reported on Saturday.

The federal government has also initiated action against seminaries reportedly run by JUI-F-affiliated clerics. Notices were issued on October 29 to two seminaries in Sector F-8/3 and another in Bilal Town, near Korang Nullah, over alleged construction without approval.

The notice concerning Fazl's residence, dated October 30 and issued by the CDA’s Building Control Section, was pasted outside the property.

It warns that failure to comply could lead to the sealing of the building, demolition of unauthorised structures and cancellation of the allotment of Plot No 7, Street 83, Sector G-6/4, under the CDA Ordinance and Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulations, 2020.

Interestingly, a previous notice seeking the removal of unauthorised constructions inside and outside the residence was issued on March 18, 2019, during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Reacting to the notices, Maulana Asjad Mahmood said in a post on X that the CDA had objected to an additional kitchen built in the house’s setback area, a guard cabin and the installation of a generator outside the building.

“All the institutions are bent upon victimising an individual,” he said. Fazlur Rehman residence has frequently served as a venue for political consultations, with several leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and opposition figures, visiting the JUI-F chief to discuss national issues.

The CDA has been carrying out anti-encroachment operations across Islamabad to remove encroachments from public and state land and act against unauthorised construction and other violations.

As per a statement released by the authority earlier this month, the campaign was being carried out in accordance with applicable laws and building regulations, while cases eligible for regularisation or approval would be processed under the prescribed rules.