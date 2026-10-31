CM Maryam calls Capt Safdar's remarks about women, cancer patients ‘heartbreaking' amid backlash

This collage shows Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz (left) and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar. — AFP/Geo News/File

Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar's remarks about women and cancer patients have triggered a backlash on social media, with his wife, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, expressing regret over his comments.

Speaking at a Khatm-e-Nabuwwat gathering in Chiniot earlier this week, Safdar criticised the slogan Mera Jism, Meri Marzi (My Body, My Choice), questioning why women who assert control over their bodies seek prayers and religious intervention when diagnosed with serious illnesses such as cancer.

He argued that women who claim ownership over their bodies should also be able to cure themselves if they fall ill, adding that the human body ultimately remains under God's control.

“Those who advocate ‘My Body, My Choice’ turn to religious scholars for prayers and blessed water when they are diagnosed with serious illnesses such as cancer. If they insist that their bodies are entirely their own, they should also have the ability to cure themselves. Ultimately, the human body is governed by God.”

On Friday, CM Maryam responded to a post on X about Safdar's remarks, describing the situation as “heartbreaking” and referring to the struggles women face behind closed doors.

“Heartbreaking. The silent battles a woman, a wife, fights behind closed doors… The strength she must find even when she feels like breaking. Some battles are fought in silence, and some wounds are invisible,” she wrote on her official handle.

Amid the slamming of Safdar, people on social media also praised Maryam for taking a stance publicly.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry also praised the Punjab chief executive for taking a "clear stance".

“It takes real courage to take a public stand like this. More power to you, Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” journalist Benazir Shah wrote.

"My Maa jee has been a cancer patient, and God knows how we managed to get through those difficult times. Her survival was nothing short of a miracle," journalist Ajmal Jami said.

"Listening to Cap Safdar’s remarks on this matter is utterly shameful and disgraceful," he added