Iran's supreme leader orders 'geographically unrestricted' response to any US-Israeli threat

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019.— Reuters

Khamenei orders army to ensure “unrestricted response".

Supreme leader directs army to update target list.

Diplomatic efforts to avert war resumption underway.



Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday warned the United States and Israel against returning to war, according to a written statement, following threats from the Islamic Republic's foes of a possible resumption of strikes.

"If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for ending them," said a statement attributed to Khamenei posted on his website.

The remarks came during a reported meeting between Khamenei and senior military commanders, including armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi, army chief Amir Hatami and Revolutionary Guards commander Ahmad Vahidi. It was the first reported meeting between them.

Khamenei has not been publicly seen since he became supreme leader, following his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing in US-Israeli strikes at the start of the Middle East war in February.

According to the statement, Khamenei ordered the commanders to ensure that "any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response".

It also said that Khamenei ordered the commanders to update Iran's target list to include "all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy".

The war began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which swiftly responded with attacks on countries around the region.

The supreme leader's statement came as fresh diplomatic efforts were underway to avert a resumption of fighting.

A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday for talks with Iranian officials, after Iran reportedly received a letter from US Vice President JD Vance.

According to Iranian media, Tehran had yet to respond to the letter.