Royal family makes big announcement with update on King Charles

Buckingham Palace has released a delightful new update on King Charles and Queen Camilla as the royal couple touched down in Antigua and Barbuda to a warm and spectacular welcome.

The Palace announced that the King and Queen are joining celebrations marking the nation's 45th anniversary of Independence, ahead of attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026.

Stunning new photos and videos from the historic visit have been shared on the royal family's official Instagram account, capturing the King's heartfelt connection with the people.

King, Queen surprised the world with their most crucial visit of the reign amid calls and growing crisis. Their visit is more than a royal occasion.

It represents an opportunity to reflect on a shared history, strengthen international friendships and look towards a future built on cooperation, respect and mutual understanding.

The celebrations also highlight the country's remarkable journey as an independent nation and its growing role within the Commonwealth.

Through engagements with communities, young people and environmental leaders, the visit places the spotlight on the values that truly shape a nation's future.