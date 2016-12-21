Moscow aims to thwart Berlin-style truck attacks

MOSCOW: Moscow´s police service said Wednesday that it would use lorries to barricade public areas used for holiday festivities in the wake of the Berlin Christmas market attack.

"Heavy trucks will be used to close off major junctions" leading into areas where public festivities are taking place, Russian news agencies quoted police chief Viktor Kovalenko as saying.

"We understand and see the events that are happening in the world, including the use of heavy trucks" to carry out attacks, he added.

Twelve people were killed after a 40-tonne lorry barrelled through a Christmas market in the heart of Berlin late Monday in what German authorities called a "terrorist attack."

The Islamic State group claimed the attack on Tuesday.

The scenes instantly revived nightmarish memories of the July 14 truck assault on the French Riviera city of Nice, where 86 people were killed by a Tunisian.

Moscow has suffered a number of terrorist attacks, including a 2011 suicide bombing in its Domodedovo airport that killed 37 people and a 2010 double suicide bombing in the metro in 2010 that killed 40.

