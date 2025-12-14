 
At least two killed, eight injured in Brown University shooting

Mayor says police still searching for shooter, who struck at university, where exams were taking place

Reuters
December 14, 2025

Police personnel cordon off the crime scene at Brown University on December 14, 2025. — X/@RepNancyMace
NEW YORK: Two people were killed and eight were critically wounded at a shooting Saturday at Brown University, the prestigious Ivy League school in Rhode Island, the mayor of Providence told reporters.

Mayor Brett Smiley said police were still searching for the shooter, who struck at Brown's Barus and Holley engineering building, where exams were taking place at the time. Officials at a news conference said police were looking for a male dressed in black.

Smiley said officials could not yet disclose details about the victims, including whether they were students.

Brown is on College Hill in Providence, Rhode Island's state capital. The university has hundreds of buildings, including lecture halls, laboratories and dormitories. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other US federal officials were on the scene, said officials.

Officials said there were no suspects in police custody.

In comments to reporters at the White House, US President Donald Trump said he'd been briefed on the situation, which he called "terrible."

"All we can do right now is pray for the victims and for those that were very badly hurt," he added. 

