Murad Ali Shah visits Old Terminal to observe arrangements for Zardari's return

KARACHI: On his return from Dubai, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah visited Old Terminal, in the wee hours of Friday, to assess the arrangements for the return of Former president & PPP’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Murad Ali Shah while speaking to the media said, Asif Zardari is returning to Pakistan after a year and a half, arrangements for Asif Zardari's return have been completed at Old Terminal.

He added, this won't be a rally, it will be a welcome but will be bigger than a rally.

While answering a question regarding the closure of Shahrah-e-Faisal, he said, usually there's a lot of traffic in the evening, we will try our best that the least inconvenience is caused to the public and the traffic remains in flow at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Asif Zardari will be reaching Karachi after Friday prayers.

