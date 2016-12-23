Security increased for Boxing Day Test after Melbourne terror plot foiled

Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday it is working closely with police over security for the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after a Christmas Day terrorist plot was foiled.

A "significant" Daesh-inspired Christmas Day terror plot targeting central Melbourne with explosives was foiled after a series of arrests in raids across the city, police said Friday.

Victoria Police chief commissioner Graham Ashton alleged those detained planned to also use knives and a gun to attack busy locations including Flinders Street train station, Federation Square and St Paul´s Cathedral.

The targets of the alleged attack are all in the heart of the city – only a short distance from the MCG where up to 100,000 people are expected to attend the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan.

"Our security team is in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure we have the appropriate level of security at the Boxing Day Test and other cricket matches being held around the country," CA chief executive James Sutherland said in a statement.

"The safety and security of our fans, players and officials attending any cricket match is our number one priority."

"We applaud Victoria Police for their efforts this morning in neutralising the threat and we will continue to work with the relevant authorities to ensure the highest security standards and protocols are maintained."

Nearly 10,000 people attended Friday's Bupa Family Day at the MCG, with family entertainment and public appearances by Australian and Pakistan cricketers passing without incident.

Pakistan skipper Misbah and his team at Bupa Family Day at the @MCG pic.twitter.com/tZbuiRvIPC — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 23, 2016

