Junaid Jamshed's young son, Babar, has delivered an emotionally moving tribute to his late father, who lost his life in a plane crash earlier this month.

The tribute, delivered in the form of a recitation of one of his father's most popular Naats, was posted by Babar on Junaid Jamshed's official Facebook page on Friday.

The video has already been shared almost 14,000 times by the 6.7 million followers of the Facebook page.

