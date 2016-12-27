PTI awaits PPP's plan against govt, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said his party is awaiting PPP's plan against the government, after which it will announce its future course of action.

In his informal interaction with journalists, Imran Khan said justice will not prevail in the country until Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is held accountable.

The PTI chief reiterated that the National Accountability Bureau's plea bargain law was flawed and it should not have existed.

He also called for the NAB chief to step down from his post, noting, "The Ehtesab Commission formed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has no such law."

Speaking about his strategy against the government, Khan said they were awaiting Pakistan People's Party's plan, after which his party would announce its next course of action.

Criticising his political rival Maulana Fazlur Rahman, he said the Wikileaks' revelation about Maulana sahib was right as the JUI-F has been wishing to become the prime minister.

"I brought my legally-earned income to Pakistan from abroad; I purchased a flat in London in 1983 and never tried to hide it," Khan said, maintaining, "PM Sharif spoke lies to hide Mayfair flats."

