China to take up India's Agni-V missile test with UN

KARACHI: Expressing its concerns, China has announced to take up the matter of India's nuclear-capable missile Agni-V test with the United Nations (UN), which the latter said was not against any country.

The Chinese foreign ministry Wednesday said they were exceptionally concerned about Agni-V affecting "strategic balance and stability in South Asia", according to an Indian daily.

"The UN Security Council has explicit regulations on whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons," Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said.

In response, New Delhi said the successful test not only "complied with all applicable international obligations", it was also "not aimed at any country."

Agni V - nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile - has a range of 5,000 km that makes it capable of reaching the furthest northern parts of China as well as Europe.

0



0





