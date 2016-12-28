China generates world’s first transgenic tree shrew

The world's first transgenic tree shrew has been produced in a lab in south-west China's Yunnan province, according to a research paper published in a Chinese academic journal.

"Cell Research," a famed Chinese academic journal, is reporting the creation of the world's first transgenic tree shrew by Kunming Institute of Zoology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The research is said to be important for humanity.

Despite looking like rodents, tree shrews are actually primates, as humans are.

Tree shrews are widely used in scientific experiments, as they're cheaper to maintain and have a shorter reproduction cycle than other primates.

