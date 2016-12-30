Wall chalking in favour of MQM founder appears, ahead of MQM-Pakistan rally today

Related Stories Nishtar Park jalsa to silence our detractors, says Farooq Sattar

HYDERABAD: Wall chalking in favour of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder has appeared in various parts of the city ahead of an MQM-Pakistan rally expected on Friday (today).

The wall chalking states “Boycott Nishtar Park rally, Boycott Nishtar Park rally”.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan led by Dr. Farooq Sattar has decided to demonstrate its show of strength at a rally today.

MQM Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari speaking at morning show Geo Pakistan said he is expecting not only Nishtar Park to fill with supporters but also the lanes around it.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Dr Farooq Sattar said, “Karachi belonged to MQM, it still belongs to Karachi.”

Muttahida Qaumi Movement broke into two faction MQM-Pakistan and MQM-London after its founder anti-Pakistan August 22 speech.

