If census held, next CM Sindh will be ours: Sattar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar Friday claimed that if population census is held, then the next chief minister Sindh will be from his party.

The MQM-Pakistan flexed its muscles at Karachi's Nishtar Park on Friday, first time after having parted ways with its London-based founder following an inflammatory speech on August 22, 2016.

Party leaders and workers gathered at the rally, which was addressed by Farooq Sattar, Khawaja Izhar, Amir Khan and others.

Speaking to workers, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan has said that a few people cannot win election themselves, but ask us for resignations. "Karachi is not for sale, nor its is available for rent," he added.

Taking the stage after Izhar, Farooq Sattar said today's rally manfests people's backing of MQM-Pakistan's August 23 steps - in which it had parted ways with the London chapter. "It perhaps is aimed at silencing the ones making different claims."

He said that his party wanted rule of law, claiming that if a population census was held, then the next chief minister of Sindh would be from MQM-Pakistan.

Sattar also called for giving Water Board, Building Control Authority, Solid Waste Management Board under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Amir Khan said the 'London gang of courtiers' was ruining the party, adding, "Babar Ghouri ran away with all the money he had collected by selling Nazimabad parks".

Interestingly, a man also appeared at the rally chanting slogans in favour of party founder at the venue, who the MQM-Pakistan workers responded by voicing Pakistan Zindabad chants.

MQM London's Reaction

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations levelled against him by Aamir Khan, MQM-London leader Babar Khan Ghauri called Khan, a liar. He added that rather than pursuing the politics of allegations, the MQM-Pakistan leader should go to courts.



In a separate statement issued by MQM-London, it said that because of Aamir Khan`s role in creating MQM-Haqiqi, thousands of workers lost their lives.

