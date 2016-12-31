Govt maintains prices of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday decided to keep prices of petroleum products maintained for the month of January, rejecting a summary of hike in prices by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The government had increased the price of petrol by Rs2 per liter last month. It, however, maintained the prices of diesel and kerosene oil.

The OGRA had recommended the government to increase prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene oil for the month of January, but it decided otherwise.

The prices of petroleum products are as follows:

Petrol Rs66.27 /Ltr

Light Speed Diesel Rs43.34 /Ltr

Kerosene Oil Rs43.25 /Ltr

