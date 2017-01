CAIRO: Daesh claimed responsibility for a gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub, which killed 39 people on Sunday, the group said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, 75 minutes after 2017 started, a gunman opened fire in an exclusive nightclub, killing 39 people and injuring many others. Turkish President Recep Erdogan commented that his country would never give in to intimidation created by those who want to disrupt peace and create anarchy.

0



0