WATCH: Muslim man tackles gunman during Bondi Beach shooting

A man bravely disarms a gunman who indiscriminately opened fire at Australia’s Bondi Beach. — X/@StarBrief

The bystander, who displayed an example of bravery by tackling and disarming a gunman who indiscriminately opened fire at Australia’s Bondi Beach on a Jewish holiday event that killed 11 people, has been identified as Ahmed el Ahmed.

Videos circulating on social media showed a man in a car park wearing a white shirt running up to a man in a dark shirt who is holding a rifle.

He then tackles the armed man from behind, wrenching the rifle from him with his hands before pointing the gun back at the man.

The video then shows the man in a dark shirt losing his footing, backing away towards a bridge where another shooter was located, while the bystander places the gun down on the ground.

During his incredible act of courage, Ahmed was hit by at least two bullets himself.

Ahmed’s cousin, identified only as Mustafa, spoke to Seven News outside St George Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. Mustafa confirmed that Ahmed had taken on the gunman and later sustained bullet wounds to his upper arm and his hand.

“He’s in hospital, and we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside,” Mustafa said, adding: "We do hope he will be fine. He’s a hero 100%."

Ahmed is from Sydney’s Sutherland Shire and owns a fruit business. He has no known experience with guns and was visiting Bondi when he saw the shooting unfolding, Seven News reported.

The footage of the bystander's actions spread quickly on social media as people praised the man for his bravery, saying his actions had potentially saved many lives. His identity was not immediately known.

Addressing a press conference, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the actions of Australians who had "run towards danger in order to help others.

"These Australians are heroes, and their bravery has saved lives," he said.

Chris Minns, the Premier of New South Wales state, where Sydney is located, said it was the "most unbelievable scene I've ever seen".

One suspected gunman was killed, and another was in a critical condition following the shooting, and police said they were investigating whether a third gunman was involved.

Police were investigating whether a third gunman was involved in the shooting, and a bomb-disposal unit was working on several suspected improvised explosive devices, Lanyon said.

Mike Burgess, a top Australian intelligence official, said one of the suspected attackers was known to authorities but had not been deemed an immediate threat.



— With additional information from Reuters