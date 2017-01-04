ASF recover 1.25 kg heroin on Medina-bound flight in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday thwarted a passenger’s attempt to smuggle heroin on a Saudi Arabia-bound airplane.

Security authorities recovered 1.25 kilograms of contraband hidden away in bottles of branded dietary fiber (Ispaghol), ASF sources informed.

ASF explained that the heroin was discovered with passenger Amjad Khan, a resident of Sargodha who was set to travel to Medina via a private airline.

In recent days the ASF has foiled multiple attempts to smuggle heroin out of the country, with the latest being the second attempt to smuggle heroin to Saudi Arabia and the second attempt to smuggle heroin via the Islamabad Airport.

On December 21st PIA’s security vigilance team in Karachi along with the ASF, ANF and Pakistan Customs officials discovered 17 kg of heroin hidden in concealed compartments during a pre-departure sweep of a Boeing 777 aircraft bound for Jeddah.

Days later on the 26th of December ASF personnel foiled an attempt to smuggle 1kg of heroin from a passenger booked for travel to Ras Al-Khaimah.

