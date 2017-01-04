PESHAWAR: At least one person was killed and another injured as a result of a firing incident at the Judicial Complex here on Wednesday.
Police officials said the person who opened fire was a policeman and has been arrested.
The incident seems to be a result of a personal enmity, police added.
Judicial complex following firing incident
One killed in firing at Judicial Complex in Peshawar was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Firing, Firing In Peshawar, Geo News, Judicial Complex, Judicial Complex Firing, Latest News, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Peshawar, Firing, Judicial Complex Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Peshawar, Judiciary. Permanent link to the news story "One killed in firing at Judicial Complex in Peshawar" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126095-One-killed-in-firing-at-Judicial-Complex-in-Peshawar
.