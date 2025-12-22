Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27

Former premier Benazir Bhutto. Photo: File

The Sindh government on Monday announced a public holiday on December 27 on account of the 18th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils falling under the control of the provincial government would remain closed on the day.

The upcoming week will also have another public holiday, as December 25 (Thursday) marks the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. His birthday also coincides with Christmas.

Former prime minister Benazir was assassinated during a public gathering at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007.