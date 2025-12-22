 
Geo News

Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27

Holiday announced to mark Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

By
Kamran Razi
|

December 22, 2025

Former premier Benazir Bhutto. Photo: File
Former premier Benazir Bhutto. Photo: File

The Sindh government on Monday announced a public holiday on December 27 on account of the 18th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils falling under the control of the provincial government would remain closed on the day.

Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27

The upcoming week will also have another public holiday, as December 25 (Thursday) marks the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. His birthday also coincides with Christmas.

Former prime minister Benazir was assassinated during a public gathering at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007.

More From Pakistan

Karachi likely to experience noticeable drop in temperature from tomorrow video
Karachi likely to experience noticeable drop in temperature from tomorrow
Imran's protest call negates Achakzai's dialogue wish
Imran's protest call negates Achakzai's dialogue wish
Saudi Arabia's 'highest national honour' conferred upon CDF Munir: ISPR
Saudi Arabia's 'highest national honour' conferred upon CDF Munir: ISPR
At key conference, opposition demands credible elections, smooth transfer of power
At key conference, opposition demands credible elections, smooth transfer of power
Pakistan, Iraq express resolve to fight terrorism, extremism
Pakistan, Iraq express resolve to fight terrorism, extremism
Nine terrorists killed in two separate KP operations: ISPR
Nine terrorists killed in two separate KP operations: ISPR