PTI held press conference to respond to government claims: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan appeared before the bench hearing the Panama Leaks case on Wednesday, stating that the government’s platform was being used to say that his party had not submitted evidence.

Khan added that he held the press conference on Tuesday to respond to the government's claim and this should not be considered a pressure tactic.

In his press conference, Khan claimed his party had uncovered several documents which revealed Maryam Nawaz was the actual owner of the Mayfair flats.

The PTI chairman alleged that the prime minister had lied in the Supreme Court and the Parliament which is tantamount to perjury.

During the Supreme Court’s hearing of the Panama Leaks case on Wednesday, the five-member bench decided that the hearing would be held on a daily basis.

0



0





