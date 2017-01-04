Diversity not division focus of Model United Nations Conference in Karachi

Starting off 2017 with the enthusiasm of “Diversity Not Division” comes MUNIK VIII IBA Karachi. A Model United Nations aimed at developing an influential and knowledge-rich generation of tomorrow has come back, this time with an agenda of providing young people with a platform to grow and prosper in, to celebrate their unique mindsets and encourage unity amongst them despite their varying opinions and beliefs.

South Asia’s largest conference with over 3000 delegates will come together from 12th January 2017 to 15th January 2017. At this meet up, we will discuss frameworks in 15 different committees that have been carefully structured for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda set by the United Nations in September 2016. MUNIK VIII is highly indebted to its academic partners, MUNOTH & SEIMUN, which have helped it in gaining international linkages with conferences across Europe.

The most invaluable contribution that will dignify this MUN with the essence of diversity is that of the 10 International Committee Directors that are coming from countries such as Spain, France, Belgium, Poland, Netherlands and US. Another important aspect of this event will be the Consul General Meet that shall take place in DISEC on the 14th of January 2017. To keep the spirits invigorated at these auspicious talks, we have organized a holistic concert, for our guests and delegates, with our much-loved singers, Atif Aslam and Abida Parveen, which is to take place on the beautiful evening of the 14th of January 2017, at the DHA Sports Club.

The eighth edition of MUNIK aims to be the creation of sustainable development goals that will change the shape of the world we live in today because we believe every opinion matters. And at MUNIK VIII, we promise that the strings of division will no longer silence the voices of the diverse. Follow in Diversity, not Division.

