Zuckerberg’s latest Facebook post points to his political ambitions

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a recent Facebook post laid out his next year’s resolutions, vowing to visit ‘every state in the US’ in 2017.

Zuckerberg said he realises the importance of globalisation and is keen on interacting with people both inside and outside of the US.

‘My hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future,’ he said.

According to the Guardian, the announcement is seemingly part of a series of steps taken by Zuckerberg to pursue a political career anytime soon.

Launch of lobby group Fwd.us and support of immigration reform were among the first political steps taken by Facebook CEO, the British newspaper noted.

Zuckerberg recently also said that he believes religion is very important, a shift from him previously identifying as an atheist. Being an atheist, according to Guardian, is among the ‘biggest liabilities a presidential candidate can have.’

In the post, Zuckerberg added that he wants to go on road trips with wife Priscilla to small towns and universities, meet teachers and scientists and visit Facebook’s offices across the country.

