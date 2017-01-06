Print Story
Karachi’s District Central starts anti-dengue and chikungunya campaign

Khawar Khan

Health
Picture of Chairman District Central Rehan Hashmi

KARACHI: The city’s District Central has taken the initiative to control the spread of dengue and chikungunya.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Chairman District Central, Rehan Hashmi said the campaign to stop the spread of these diseases has been started in collaboration with Karachi University department of Zoology.

Assistant Professor University of Karachi Zoology Department, Dr M Tariq Rajput said dengue and chikungunya mosquitoes breed in clean and stagnant water and a decision has been taken to divide the campaign into three phases.

The first phase was identification of areas where most of the larva and mosquitoes are breeding

In the second phase, guppy fish will be used to kill the larva of the mosquitoes. Initially fifteen areas have been selected where biological activities will take place.   

The third phase will be the production of guppy fish on a commercial basis.

Chairman District Central, Rehan Hashmi said at this point there are a low number of dengue cases and not a single case of chikungunya in the district. Rehan Hashmi added that there was no cooperation from the Sindh government’s Dengue Control Programme.

