Six wounded in Quetta shooting

QUETTA: Six people were wounded after unidentified assailants opened fire on their vehicle in Quetta on Friday, police said.

The assailants targeted the vehicle near Kuli Mubarak area at Spini Road in Quetta, police officials said. The perpetrators of the attack managed a clean getaway from the scene.

As a consequence, six people were wounded, who were rushed to BMC Hospital.

Later on, three of the wounded, who were said to be in precarious condition, were taken to CMH Quetta.

Police said they were investigating the matter.

