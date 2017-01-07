PML-N UK president survives murder attempt

LONDON: President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (UK) Zubair Gull says it’s a miracle that he survived “planned assassination attempt” on his life thanks to the courage shown by his 80-year-old mother.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called Zubair Gull on Friday to inquire about his health and assured him of full support. The PM told Zubair Gull that the whole family was concerned about the attack and praying for his speedy recovery and well-being.

Hasan Nawaz Sharif also visited the house of Zubair Gull and expressed solidarity with him. He said that Zubair Gull was an asset, who worked hard for the PML-N. Gull stood by Nawaz Sharif during the toughest of times when not many people were willing to campaign against Pervez Musharraf’s dictatorship.

Speaking to Geo News, Zubair Gull said that he would not be alive if it were not for his aged mother who rushed to his rescue as attackers punched and kicked him. “I lost consciousness after I was attacked with an iron bar in my head but my mother threw herself on me, took the knocks and in the meanwhile other members of the family rushed and the attackers had to flee. They manhandled my aged mother also.”

Zubair Gull was treated at the Whipps Cross Hospital and discharged overnight. He suffered wounds on his nose, head, ribs and chest. CCTV footage, handed over to the police, shows a scarf-wearing woman (her face covered) approaching the house of Zubair Gull. The footage shows that at the same time two masked men also walked in and took cover by the alley just by the front door. The woman pressed the buzzer asking for Zubair Gull.

The hooded men attacked as soon as Zubair Gull opened the door. “They were waiting for me hiding in the side alley. They had weapons on them too and they thought I was alone at home. The woman who knocked on the door enquired about the car standing outside if we were selling it. It was all a pre-planned murder plot.”

The PML-N leader blamed attack on “the same people associated with attack on my brother Ejaz Gull few days ago at Heathrow airport”. He said the attackers also had the backing of a senior official working with the Punjab government.

“Those who attacked us at Heathrow Airport are the ones behind this incident. It’s not for the first time this gang has tried to damage the reputation of PML-N in public. The person behind this attack is known to CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif as well Ibn-e-Abbas, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK.

He tried to disrupt Shahbaz Sharif’s arrival at Heathrow in view of the media and that incident was widely reported. The same person came with Russian gangsters outside the Harley Street hospital when PM Sharif was admitted. These people have nothing to do with politics. This is a conspiracy by the enemies of PML-N and the Sharif family.

Zubair Gull said that the police had assured him of finding the attackers after going through the footage in neighbouring areas to determine the actual identity of the gang involved in the attack.

Metropolitan Police confirmed to The News/Geo that an investigation into a fight within the premises of Heathrow airport continues. One person was interviewed under caution in relation to that incident.

The police also confirmed that they were now investigating attack on Zubair Gull and had received the CCTV footage.

