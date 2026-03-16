Trump-Xi meeting not in jeopardy but could be delayed, says White House

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. — Reuters

White House cites ongoing Iran war as top presidential priority.

Beijing, Washington continue talks ahead of Trump’s visit.

US, Chinese officials held constructive trade meetings in Paris.

Donald Trump's proposed meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is not at risk but could be delayed as the US president remains focused on the Iran war, the White House said on Monday.

Trump is due to travel to China from March 31 to April 2 for a highly anticipated meeting between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies.

"I don't think the meeting is in jeopardy, but it's quite possible the meeting could be delayed," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program.

Trump told the Financial Times on Sunday he might postpone the meeting if China did not help to unblock the Strait of Hormuz. The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Leavitt said should the trip be delayed, the White House would announce new dates soon.

"The president's utmost responsibility right now as commander-in-chief is to ensure the continued success of Operation Epic Fury, as he's doing 24/7 here at the White House and here at home. So we'll look forward to announcing those dates very soon," she said.

Meanwhile, Beijing said today it is in talks with Washington over an expected visit by the US president, who has pressured Nato allies including China to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway, critical to oil transportation, has been effectively closed by Iran in retaliation over the US and Israeli war against Tehran.

Trade is set to take centre stage in the potential talks between President Xi Jinping and Trump later this month, AFP reported.

Beijing's foreign ministry said today that Beijing and Washington "are maintaining communication regarding President Trump's visit to China".

"Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-US relations," spokesman Lin Jian told a press conference.

Lin did not address Trump's recent pressure on Nato allies and China.

The "tense situation" in the strait has "disrupted international trade routes for goods and energy", Lin said when asked about Trump's comments.

Top US and Chinese economic officials concluded trade talks in Paris over the weekend in a meeting widely seen as laying the groundwork for Trump's visit.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also attending, according to his office.

Both sides called the meetings "constructive", with Beijing's top trade negotiator Li Chenggang saying they were "in-depth" and candid.

Li said both China and the United States agreed stable bilateral economic trade relations were beneficial to both sides and the world, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The two delegations discussed establishing a bilateral working mechanism to promote cooperation in trade and investment, Li added.

The meeting follows a turbulent year in US-China economic ties since Trump returned to the presidency.