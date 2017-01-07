Text message led police to suspect in Sindh University student's death

HYDERABAD: Police traced Anees Khaskheli, the suspect in mysterious death case of a female student of Sindh University Jamshoro, on the basis of his suspicious text message on the girl's number, investigations suggest.

Body of Naila Rind, 22, was found hanging inside a hostel room at Sindh University Jamshoro, under unclear circumstances. The girl, hailing from a small village near Sindh's Qambar city, was enrolled in the varsity’s Sindhi Department, and lived in Marvi Hostel of the varsity, according to police.

Officials say that the girl allegedly committed suicide between 11am to 1 pm on January 1. Having been informed, when police arrived the hostel, they received a Whatsapp call on her cell phone.

The call was received by SHO Jamshoro, but no one spoke from the other side.

Yet, within 24 hours since the body of Naila Rind was found hanging, police received a text on her phone from Anees Khaskheli, the prime suspect: "Sorry Wrong Call."

This text message alerted the cops as the number it came from was already saved in the deceased girls' phone.

As the cops went ahead with probe into the mobile data, the case began to solve.

The suspect reportedly befriended the girl on Facebook, some three months ago. The bond of friendship soon transformed into love.

Official claim the suspect had contacted the girl on December 31, while he also sent a text message to her, just 15 minutes before her death. The two had quarreled over marriage.

The suspect's last text to the girl was, "Why are you not attending calls?" police say.

Police sources claim that Khaskheli pressured the girl to meet him and warned of sharing her pictures on the internet, in case she failed to comply.

When the cops raided his house in Jamshoro, the suspect said, "I knew you would come to arrest me".

"But, you are late," he said, according to DIG Hyderabad Khadim Rind.

Police also obtained the suspect's six-day remand from district and sessions court on Saturday. Investigating officers say the suspect used to blackmail girls.

They had earlier claimed to have recovered images and videos of 30 other girls from him.

Naila Rind's post-mortem report suggest that there were no torture marks on her body, except for a noose mark around her neck.

The relatives of the deceased have also not nominated anyone in the FIR. They, however, demand investigations pertaining to a number from which the girl was being bothered and action against the culprit.

The girl's brother, speaking to Geo News, stressed that Naila didn't commit suicide, adding, "She was murdered".

