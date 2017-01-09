Print Story
Four dead after Chile plane crash

SANTIAGO: A plane crash in southern Chile killed four people Sunday, according to local officials.

The accident occurred near the Laquecahue airfield in the Bio Bio region at approximately 1700 GMT.

Four passengers -- a woman and three men -- died after the plane had a troubled landing, said Humberto Toro, the governor of Arauco, noting the region´s high winds.

It was not clear if the pilot was killed.

The aircraft, which was owned by a private company, was flying the Mocha Island-Tirua route about 720 kilometres (445 miles) south of Santiago, the official told a Chilean television network.

Investigations into the incident´s cause are underway.

