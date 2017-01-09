Armed gunmen on Monday attacked a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp in Indian occupied Kashmir's Akhnoor district, killing three personnel, Indian media reported.
The attack took place around 7 am. The area was cordoned off by security forces after gunshots were heard.
Three killed in attack on army camp in IoK: Indian media was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Army Camp Attack, Geo News, India, Indian Occupied Kashmir, International, International News, Kashmir, Latest World News, World, World News. Permanent link to the news story "Three killed in attack on army camp in IoK: Indian media" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126615-Three-killed-in-attack-on-army-camp-in-IoK-Indian-media
.