Pakistan successfully test-fires Babar-III cruise missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Monday successfully test-fired its cruise missile Babar-III, according to the Inter Services Public Relations.

The missile, during the test, accurately hit its target, the ISPR said in a statement. It has a range of 450 kilometers.

Babar-III ensures Pakistan's second-strike capability, the statement read, which enables a country to powerfully retaliate to a nuclear attack.

Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa also congratulated the team of scientists and engineers for achieving the milestone.

