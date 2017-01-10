Two killed, several wounded in Multan building collapse

Related Stories Five of a family killed in Okara building collapse

MULTAN: Two people were killed and several others wounded after an under-construction building collapsed in Multan on Tuesday, officials and rescue sources said.

The incident occurred near Multan's Bosan Road, where an under construction building collapsed this evening. Geo News has learnt that the building caved in the wake of razing of walls on its upper storey.

A hall room was being formed by razing the walls of six shops on the upper storey of the building that led to the incident.

Several labourers were feared to be trapped under the rubble, rescue sources said.

At least two bodies and four wounded were brought to Nishtar Hospital, confirmed MS Ashiq Malik, soon after the incident. An emergency was imposed at the hospital.

The building had 50 shops inside it, due to which rescue workers faced difficulties in recovering the people trapped under the wreckage.

Several ambulances and rescue teams had rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to save trapped masses.

Heavy machinery had also been brought to the site to assist rescue operation.

