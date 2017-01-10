Indian BSF soldier punished with plumber's duty for exposing corruption

Related Stories Indian soldier shames Modi govt over deplorable working conditions

KARACHI: The Indian Border Security Force has relegated Tej Bahadur Yadav, the soldier who had accused military high-ups of selling off supplies meant for troops, to a plumber's job, an Indian magazine reported Tuesday.

Yadav, who was deployed in occupied Kashmir, had shamed the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sharing the plight of troops serving at the border.

In a video shared on Facebook, sepoy Tej Bahadur Yadav had revealed some bitter truths about the forces, alleging that the higher officials sell off supplies meant for troops, often forcing them to go to bed on empty stomachs.

The video had gone viral on social media and prompted an inquiry by BSF authorities, as well as Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

However, the BSF has transferred Tej Bahadur Yadav to its headquarters from his earlier posting at the Line of Control. He has been assigned duty of a plumber at the BSF Headquarters.

Yadav, in an interview to India Today, said that his fellow troops were happy that he posted the video.

The BSF man also said that his commandant has forced him to take down the video.

Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had voiced fears for his life in the video, said he now believes his superiors will not harm him for the video has gone viral.

"I am not afraid of losing my job...I have shown what the reality is at the post," he said. "If soldiers [are] benefited because of me, then I am ready to fight."

The BSF man was still optimistic that a lot will be revealed if an inquiry is carried out into his allegations.

0



0





