Print Story
X

Family of five found dead in Hyderabad

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Family of five found dead in Hyderabad
File photo

HYDERABAD: A family of five, including three children, were found dead inside their residence on early Wednesday morning in Pathan Colony.

The family was taken to Liaquat University Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. The doctors said that initial examination suggests that their death was due to suffocation. Police believe that the cause of their death is suffocation due to excessive use of gas heater however the final conclusion on the case will be based on the case in light of postmortem report.

Family of five found dead in Hyderabad was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Pakistan, Pakistan News, Latest News Pakistan, Geo News, Geo Tv, Hyderabad, Dead. Permanent link to the news story "Family of five found dead in Hyderabad" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126885-Family-of-five-found-dead-in-Hyderabad.

GEO TV NETWORK