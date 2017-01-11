Family of five found dead in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A family of five, including three children, were found dead inside their residence on early Wednesday morning in Pathan Colony.

The family was taken to Liaquat University Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. The doctors said that initial examination suggests that their death was due to suffocation. Police believe that the cause of their death is suffocation due to excessive use of gas heater however the final conclusion on the case will be based on the case in light of postmortem report.

