Rangers raid Karachi University, detain assistant registrar

KARACHI: Rangers on Thursday detained Assistant Registrar of Karachi University during a raid at the campus.

Administration of the university said that Arif Haider was taken into detention from his office, adding they did not know any other details.

Rangers conducted several operations in Korangi, Jamshed Town and City Town areas, during the day. At least six alleged criminals were arrested during the raids, of which one suspect was from a political party, a Rangers spokesman said. Illegal weapons were recovered during the raids.

