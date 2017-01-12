KARACHI: Rangers on Thursday detained Assistant Registrar of Karachi University during a raid at the campus.
Administration of the university said that Arif Haider was taken into detention from his office, adding they did not know any other details.
Rangers conducted several operations in Korangi, Jamshed Town and City Town areas, during the day. At least six alleged criminals were arrested during the raids, of which one suspect was from a political party, a Rangers spokesman said. Illegal weapons were recovered during the raids.
Rangers raid Karachi University, detain assistant registrar was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News, Latest Geo News, Latest Pakistan, Karachi, Karachi In Turmoil, Law And Order Karachi, Rangers Operation, Karachi Crime, Karachi, Karachi University. Permanent link to the news story "Rangers raid Karachi University, detain assistant registrar" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127034-Rangers-raid-Karachi-University-detain-assistant-registrar
.