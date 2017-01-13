Two students, teacher killed as truck slams into school in Azad Kashmir

Related Stories Motorcycle rickshaw collides with train, six school children killed

A truck crashed into a school in Birpani town of Bagh District, Azad Kashmir on Friday, killing two students and a teacher.

Nine other students and a teacher were also injured as the truck rammed into the school after reportedly losing control.

The victims were students of fourth grade. The students were studying outside the school building to get warmth from sunlight in the chilling cold weather.

