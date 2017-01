KARACHI: The PSX-100 witnessed a bearish trend at the last trading day of the week, decreasing by 266 points to close at 49,210 points.

The index saw a bullish trend in the first half of trading session, and shot up by 157 points to 49,673. However, profit-taking by investors led to a downward trend, with the index losing 306 points to close at 49,210 points.

Overall, 514,224,640 shares were traded during market hours.

