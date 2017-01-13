Print Story
Traffic jams as rainy spell resumes in Karachi

Pakistan
KARACHI: The flow of traffic was badly affected after a spell of first winter rain in Karachi resumed on Friday evening.

Light and heavy rain again lashed several areas of Karachi, including II Chundrigar Road, Gulistan e Jauhar, Airport, Malir, Sharah e Faisal and Gulshan Iqbal.

The rain triggered snarl-ups in many areas.

Long queues of vehicles were seen at Shahrah e Faisal - the busiest thoroughfare of the city - as rain water accumulated on it.

Commuters faced immense difficulty in reaching their destinations.

