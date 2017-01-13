Wali Khan Babar remembered upon sixth death anniversary

KARACHI: Geo Television journalist Wali Khan Babar’s sixth death anniversary was observed on Friday.

A ceremony was held at Karachi Press Club today to pay tribute to the martyred reporter. Upon the occasion, several journalists and the deceased’s brother Murtaza Khan Babar also remembered him and offered prayers for his departed soul.

Senior journalists demanded from the government that all the culprits behind Babar’s murder should be caught and brought to justice. Journalists should be given security and protected, they demanded.

Murtaza Babar Khan said that the journalist fraternity helped Wali Khan’s family in efforts regarding the catching of culprits.

On March 1, 2014, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Kandhkot had announced sentences in Babar's murder case, awarding death penalty to two and life imprisonment to four accused.

Wali Khan Babar was gunned down in Liaquatabad area of Karachi on January 13, 2011 when he was returning home from office. Several witnesses in the murder case have been killed.

