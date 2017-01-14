LEAs arrest two MQM activists in Karachi

KARACHI: In an overnight raid on Saturday the paramilitary personnel arrested activists of MQM-London and MQM-Pakistan from different areas of the metropolis, sources informed.

Reports suggest that from Bahadurabad area, former Town Nazim, Faisal, who is associated with MQM-Pakistan was taken into custody. He was later shifted to an undisclosed location.

In Lyari`s Kilri area, police arrested an MQM-London activist, Kamran. Police claim that the suspect is involved in cases of terrorism and target killing.

Meanwhile, on Thursday law enforcement agencies arrested senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement - London in-charge Saathi Ishaq.



The party`s leader Mustafa Azizabadi claimed that Rangers personnel arrested Ishaq on Thursday night near Sindh High Court when he was leaving for his home. Another MQM-London Rabita Committee member, University of Karachi`s Assistant Registrar Arif Haider, was taken into custody and was shifted to an undisclosed location.





