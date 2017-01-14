Print Story
X

Pakistanis held hostage in Turkey return

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Pakistanis held hostage in Turkey return

Related Stories

KARACHI: Two Pakistani nationals who were abducted by human smugglers in Turkey arrived back on Saturday morning.

According to reports, Ashfaq and Fazal Ameen hailing from Mardan and Peshawar respectively reached Karachi from a private airline and now are waiting for a domestic flight for Islamabad.

Earlier, Turkish police freed as many as six Pakistanis from the captivity of human smugglers in a coordinated action with Pakistani authorities.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria informed that Turkish police have recovered two more abductees, Bilal and Farrukh Shahzad.

Pakistanis held hostage in Turkey return was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Pakistan, Pakistan News, Latest News Pakistan, Geo News, Geo Tv, Pakistani Hostages In Turkey, Human Smugglers Turkey. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistanis held hostage in Turkey return" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127267-Pakistanis-held-hostage-in-Turkey-return.

GEO TV NETWORK