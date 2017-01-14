Pakistanis held hostage in Turkey return

Related Stories Freed Pakistanis in Turkey not provided consular services

KARACHI: Two Pakistani nationals who were abducted by human smugglers in Turkey arrived back on Saturday morning.

According to reports, Ashfaq and Fazal Ameen hailing from Mardan and Peshawar respectively reached Karachi from a private airline and now are waiting for a domestic flight for Islamabad.

Earlier, Turkish police freed as many as six Pakistanis from the captivity of human smugglers in a coordinated action with Pakistani authorities.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria informed that Turkish police have recovered two more abductees, Bilal and Farrukh Shahzad.

0



0





