Tayyaba will not meet unauthorized persons, orphanage issues notification

ISLAMABAD: An orphanage where tortured child maid Tayyaba is living has denied permission to unauthorized visitors from meeting her.

According to a notification issued by Sweet Homes, unauthorized persons are entering the premises and visiting Tayyaba which is a clear violation of the rules laid down by the Supreme Court.

The notification also disallows unauthorized persons from taking pictures and shooting videos with Tayyaba.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided that 10-year-old Tayyaba will stay at Sweet Homes till her parents are identified. Several people have come out in the past few weeks claiming to be Tayyaba’s parents.

New footage shows Tayyaba playing with other children on a trampoline, visibly happy.

DNA tests for the claimants have been conducted at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The case of the alleged torture of the maid caught the media's attention after she was recovered from the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan, this month.

Pictures of bruised and battered girl made rounds on social media prompting the government into action. Her medical report stated that there were 22 torture marks on her body. In her statement to a magistrate, the young girl said that her hand was burnt on the stove for losing a broom.

0



0





