Everyone in Italy will soon be Muslim due to country`s ‘stupidity’: Italian Archbishop

ROME: Far right Italian Archbishop, Monsignor Carlo Liberati, said that the growing number of Muslim migrants in Europe and increasing secularism will lead to Islam becoming the continent's foremost religion.

He branded Italy's lax policy towards migrants as 'stupid'.

'In 10 years we will all be Muslims because of our stupidity. Italy and Europe live in a pagan and atheist way, they make laws that go against God and they have traditions that are proper of paganism,” he said.

“All of this moral and religious decadence favours Islam.”

He added: 'We have a weak Christian faith. The Church nowadays does not work well and seminaries are empty.

'Parishes are the only thing still standing. We need a true Christian life. All this paves the way to Islam. In addition to this, they have children and we do not. We are in full decline.'

0



0





