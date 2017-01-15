PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Saturday arrested 58 suspects in joint combing operations in the city, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
The combing operations were conducted last night in Shaheen town, Warsak Road and Dalazak, Pakka Ghulam areas of Peshawar city.
58 suspects, including 5 Afghan nationals, were apprehended. A huge cache of arms/ammunition and drugs were recovered from the suspects.
58 suspects arrested in combing operations by Pakistan Army, LEAs was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Pakistan, Pakistan News, Latest News Pakistan, Geo News, Geo Tv, Ispr, Combing Operations, Pakistan Army, Suspects, Terrorism. Permanent link to the news story "58 suspects arrested in combing operations by Pakistan Army, LEAs" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127394-58-suspects-arrested-in-combing-operations-by-Pakistan-Army-LEAs
.