58 suspects arrested in combing operations by Pakistan Army, LEAs

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Saturday arrested 58 suspects in joint combing operations in the city, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The combing operations were conducted last night in Shaheen town, Warsak Road and Dalazak, Pakka Ghulam areas of Peshawar city.

58 suspects, including 5 Afghan nationals, were apprehended. A huge cache of arms/ammunition and drugs were recovered from the suspects.

